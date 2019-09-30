Clear
Vehicle Crash Into Animal Services

A vehicle crashed into a column of the animal services building in Decatur.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 8:19 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

new this morning -- we're learning that a vehicle crashed into decatur animal services! we know a vehicle crashed into a column at the front of the decatur animal services building. right now -- we don't know the extent of the damage to the building or if there was anyone in the building. we also don't know if the driver was hurt. as soon as we learn more information we will pass that along to you on-air and online.
