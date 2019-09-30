Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we start with waay 31's casey albritton. this morning a community is in mourning after a woman was killed over the weekend. brandi hammons was shot and killed at lake shopping center in guntersville. police say salaam gregory is in custody in connection that shooting. today we're expecting to learn the charges that man may face in this case.. tonight -- officials in jackson county will meet to talk about safety at the courthouse. that comes after a sheriff's deputy shot fred swearingin. they say he brought a gun into the courthouse! right now, he has not been charged with any crime. we are learning more this morning about an athen's city councilman who was hit by a car. city officials told waay 31 - frank travis - had to undergo a partial leg amputation. the procedure comes after his son -- sean travis -- allegedly attacked the councilman and his wife with a car. officials told us frank travis is in good spirits and making