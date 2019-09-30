Speech to Text for Carson's Forecast 09/30

see as much as a foot of snow today. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? the record breaking heat continues to close out september today and to kick off october the rest of the week ahead. after shattering yesterday's record high here in huntsville with a high of 97, we will likely hit that number once again monday, breaking a record for september 30 of 95 set back in 1926 . heading into tuesday and wednesday, there is a strong possibility of not only breaking record daily highs for october 1 and october 2, but also breaking the record for the all time hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of october. that high mark was set on october 8, 1911, with a high of 96 degrees. our forecast for tuesday and wednesday is 96 for both days. another record high is possible thursday before our weather pattern finally starts to change by the weekend.