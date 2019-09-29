Speech to Text for "A LIGHT FOR THOSE WHO DIDN'T HAVE A LIGHT": ARAB COMMUNITY MOURNS DEATH OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIM

new at ten. family and friends are hurting tonight ... over the loss of an arab woman. she was shot and killed in guntersville this weekend. brandy hammons was found in a parking lot saturday morning. police say it was a domestic violence crime. many people turned out at amberwood apartments. that's where hammons worked as the property manager. folks came together to sing and share how much they're going to miss hammons. i do want to let you guys know she loved y'all so much right now , there are no funeral arrangements set up for hammons. earlier today -- hammon's tenants and friends were stunned by the news. waay 31 spoke with people that lived in the apartment complex she worked at. there was a makeshift memorial set up, as well as cards and flowers on the front door. the porch light she left on meant more to her friends than meets the eye. she made it a point to get to know everyone in this apartment complex and know their situation, and just be there and be a comfort and be a light when a lot of us didn't have a light when we moved in her tenants went on to say she was more like family to them. they called her miss brandi and say she was someone