MAN KILLED BY TRAIN IN MADISON COUNTY

we start tonight with breaking news. the intersection of ryland pike and dug hill road in madison county is blocked after a man was killed by a train. thanks for watching tonight at ten. i'm greg privett. we want to get you straight to the scene. waay 31's sierra phillips is live where it happened and where she's been working to find out more, sierra? greg, i want you to take a look behind me as investigators are working to determine what lead up to this train hitting a pedestrian and killing him tonight. huntsville emergency medical services official told me they got the call around 7:20. the victim is a man. but officials couldn't tell me his name, age or where he is from. as i've been here i've watched deputies from the madison county sheriff's office alongside other law enforcement officials comb the train tracks. they appear to be looking for something but they couldn't tell me what they're looking for. its not clear how much longer the road will be closed. for now- reporting live in madison county, sierra phillips, waay31 news.