Speech to Text for Guntersville Murder Neighbors Speak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's alex torres- perez who found out how brandi's death is impacting people in arab where she worked as an apartment manager. alex. greg, this memorial was set up at the front office where brandi hammons worked. it was put up within hours of people hearing of her death. as you can see there are flowers, letters and drawings all in honor of miss brandi. and for one man ... he says this porch light will always serve as a reminder of what an amazing woman she was. "i'd sit here sometimes 10, 15,20, 30 minutes just talking to her." but every time lee masters would leave the front office... "i would open the door and walk back in and say, 'by the way, your front porch light is on.' she would get the biggest kick out of that. if i didn' do that, she would follow me out and go, 'hey!' i'd say, 'what?' 'my porch light is on.'" but what brandi hammons might not have realized then was how much of a light she was in that apartment complex. "she was a friend." "a confidant." and more than just your average landlord. she was family to many people who live at amberwood apartments in arab. they called her miss brandi and say she was someone who went above and beyond for all of them. "she was one of the people alex looked up to." alex ... who is autistic ... is sandra vaugh's son. "he doesn't really get along with people or show emotion." but with miss brandi he did. "he would get off the bus in the afternoon and run straight to the office and tell her all about his day at school, even though he wouldn't tell me. he would tell her." and miss brandy's impact didn't stop there. "she made it a point to get to know everyone in this apartment complex and know their situation, and just be there and be a comfort and be a light when a lot of us didn't have a light when we moved in." as you can see, the front porch light is on right now. at this time, no funeral arrangements have been made. reporting in arab atp waay 31 news. thanks alex. tonight at that apartment complex ... there'll be a