HUNTSVILLE POLICE CHARGE SUSPECT WITH ROBBERY, ATTEMPTED MURDER OF A POLICE OFFICER

new information tonight -- a teenager is in jail charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. huntsville police officers, madison county sheriff's deputies and fbi agents arrested deondre cleveland day. that happened thursday on brookhollow circle at club view drive. waay 31's ashley carter went back to the neighborhood to get people's reactions. neighbors told me today...they didn't know what was going on when they're usually quiet neighborhood was filled with police cars thursday. some of them told me it took watching the news to find out what happened. .. and they couldn't believe what police say the 19-year old is accused of. huntsville police say deondre cleveland day and a 15-year old suspect led police on a chase early thursday morning car chase. they say the passenger in the front right seat leaned out the window and began firing at police....that's when at least one officer fired shots. the police put out spikes to deflate at least one car tire...but they say the offenders got out of the car an ran police say day slipped out the back door before before they were able to secure the house...but they were able to call other officers to catch him. neighbors say they're surprised all this happened so close to home...but told me it's all part of the way huntsville is becoming. day was also charged with three counts of robbery