FIRST HOMICIDE OF THE YEAR IN GUNTERSVILLE AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

new at ten -- today guntersville police responded to the city's first homicide of the year. salaam gregory is charged with shooting and killing brandy hammons police said it was a domestic violence crime. hammons was found shot in a shopping center parking lot around seven this morning. she died at the hospital. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alex torres- perez spent the day in guntersville where people are understandably upset about this crime. alex: greg, this back corner is where police found a woman with gunshot wounds. now, this morning's shooting is the talk of town. people who live here tell me everybody knows everybody and when something like this happens....it doesn't go unnoticed. "me: have you noticed a lot of crime happening in this area? him: not. ....no!" samuel huwitt works nearby. he says he's was shocked when he heard of saturday morning's deadly shooting. "i don't ever want to hear that somebody's been shot in a situation like that." guntersville police say 31- year-old salaam gregory shot and killed brandy hammons after getting in an argument. police say this was a domestic violence situation, but wouldn't say how the 2 knew each other. the police chief says a homicide in this community is rare. but huwitt says it's not surprising. "it was new to hear, but not anything that blew me away in the times that we are in." just last year, guntersville was shook to its core after police say convicted serial criminal jimmy spencer killed 3 people, including a little boy. "right now, there's a lot of hurt. there's a lot of people who don't find that they can do anything except violence and lashing out at people. i think it's an isssue on who we are as people." now, the community is coming together to try to heal once again. "we are praying for you. i know sometimes that seems like 'oh that doesn't help.' but, we want to be there for you in any way we can. we know that you are hurting. we know that loss can't be covered. but, god's with you. he's placed people in this world and we just want to love you and know that there is somebody there for you." ll: i did stop by the victim's home this afternoon, but the family did not want to talk. as for the suspect, it is still unclear what kind of charges gregory could be facing . he is currently held in jail without bond until officials meet with the district attorneys office to discuss formal charges.reporting in guntersville atp waay 31 news. last year guntersville suffered through a last year guntersville suffered through a brutal, triple murder. 7-year-old colton lee along with marie martin and martha reliford were found dead in homes on mulberry street.