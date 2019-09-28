Speech to Text for Carson's Late Forecast 09/28

the relentless heat continues across north alabama. while today's high of 94 did not break a record, several records remain in jeopardy in coming days. sunday and monday will likely see records shattered, with highs on both days of 97 breaking records of 94 for september 29 and 95 for september 30 set back in 1955 and 1926 respectively. rain chances are also pretty slim, with the highest chances tomorrow with isolated showers during the afternoon. drought and wildfire concerns will continue for many more days. there is a strong possibility for the all time record for highest temperature ever recorded in the month of october to be tied or broken next week as well. if there is any good news, there is a sign of a cool down by next weekend. data sources are suggesting a cold front will move through the region sometime late week or next weekend. as it does so, temperatures will drop back into the 80s, with some sources