Speech to Text for Friday Night Football Sept. 27 Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new hope qb dylan selvage tosses to zack blackwood gaining a couple yards before being dragged down by madison countys braydon parton selvage hands off to charlie furlough who gets brought down by madison countys riley pair selvage hands off to furlough again and gets pushed back for a loss of a few yards selvage hands to furlough again who gains a few yards before being brought down by madison countys ramiro towers madison county has the ball, qb austin mills passes to quamain gamble who runs all the way to the endzone from the 15 yard line madison county goes on to win 42 to 7. -coin toss - west morgan receiving the kick -brewer kicking off, west morgan's caleb terry is under it and he takes off, but he's quickly taken down by the patriots, and he loses the ball! brewer is saying they have it and they do jake lawrence comes up with the ball here. -the patriots get down by the goal line and quarterback wyatt styles keeps this one and gets it in the end zone, brewer can't convert for two points, so it's six nothing, brewer. -rebels with the ball, quarterback glavine segars looking to pass can't find anyone so he takes it himself, he crosses into the end zone for a west morgan touchdown. -the extra point here and it's blocked by brewer's levi rice!!! the score all tied up at six. west morgan goes on to win 57 to 54. -east lawrence eagles fans all about this!! -east lawrence quarterback teondre hubbard passes to dylan hunter. hunter running down field and he's caught in the middle of two hatton players, and the ball actually comes loose but it was recovered by the eagles. -eagles hunter leston in the pocket gets the direct snap and falls into the end zone here to tie the score up at seven all in the second quarter. -hatton quarterback briley kerby hands it off to wilson terry and he's quickly captured by the eagles defense and taken to the ground. -hornets qb kerby gets the snap looks to throw fires down field and it's intercepted! east lawrence's jirch ray comes up with the big interception before halftime for the eagles! east lawrence goes on to win 9-7 east lawrence so close to their winning record.. thats their goal!! lauren cavasinni always bringing us the latest with the athletes.. sh's with hunter letson now after the eagles win. coming up next on friday night football... more scores and highlights including ....the jemison jags plus, scores from the shoals ... back with more after