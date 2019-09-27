Speech to Text for Friday Night Football Sept. 27 Part 3

we are to our last block of our friday night football show... several games to get too starting in hazel green. hazelgreens qb pj mahoney hands off to shaun elliot and is brought down by gardendales kendal allen mahoney tries to pass to elliot but is incomplete mahoney hands off again to elliot who gains a few yards before being brought down by gardendales jerimiah jackson gardendales qb will crowder hands off to lt sanders who gets brought down by hazelgreens chance lynch crowder passes to jay brooks and is immediately tackled by hazelgreens caleb crutcher crowder hands off to kendal allen who gets tripped up by hazelgreens jackson cartron crowder passes to lt sanders who makes it downfield a few yards before being taken down by hazelgreens jamal lacey and gardendale goes on to win 35 to 7 at sylvania high tonight it was a sight no one wants to see on friday night......an empty football field. two lightning delays halted play in the middle of an exciting first quarter. the sylvania rams and the north sand mountain bisons both scored two touchdowns....but they were no match for mother nature. after lightning strike after lightning strike the game was rescheduled until tomorrow.