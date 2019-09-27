Speech to Text for Friday Night Football Sept. 27 Pt 1

well hi again everyone and welcome to week number six of friday night football... im lynden blake... now we're in the middle of the playoff hunt as there are just five weeks left of the regular season... big matchups tonight including .....muscle shoals vs florence... north jackson vs scottsboro! and thats where waay 31 was for our game of game of the week! now fans told me tonight north jackson and scottsboro's rivalry is bigget than the iron bowl!! bold statement. last year north jackson straight up whooped scottsboro.. new year... and the wildcats are averaging 29 points a game. n-j ball.. nicolas morris fumbles the snap, and its a mad dash to get the ball back... the chiefs come up with it thought, no score comes of it.. wildcats ball... not.. again!! myron walton forces this fumble!! and wildcats and chiefs are flying everywhere.. north jackson recovers.... they'll end up settling for a field goal .. oh no.... scottsboro blocks it and takes it to near mid field. christopher manning is one of the widlcats who find the end zone. at the beginning of the 4th quarter, scottsboro was leading 26 to 0. florence fans are trying to pump thier team up-- the falcons down 0 to 13 with muscle shoals winning in the first half. falcon ball- qb damarcus beckwith drops back and makes a pass to clayton getting a first down. next play- beckwith fakes a hand off and drops back making a pass but muscle shoals jacob peters jumps up in the air and slaps the it down. falcons won't score on this drive. muscle shoals ball- qb logan smothers fakes a hand off but really gives it to cheron ricks. he takes off down the field flying passed florence defense -- he gets a first down. same drive- smothers drops back and throws the ball up and nicholas griffith is there on his tippy toes catching the ball and snagging the touchdown. muscle shoals goes on to win this one 29-10 defending state champs the mars hill panthers hosting the brooks lions.. check this out-- opening kick off mars hills peyton higgins catches the ball. lions defense can't catch him though. higgins runs it 75 yards for a first down. same drive- mars hill qb griffin hanson hands it off to justus mcdaniel. he dodges his way through lions defense-- taking it sideways to the endzone for a touchdown. mars hill first on the board 8 to 0. brooks ball- qb carson daniel drops back can't find anyone open and hangs on to it. he ends up just a few yards shy of a touchdown. next play- daniel hands it off to camryn beckwith- but mars hills harold mccluskey spins him to the ground. the play will lose yards for brooks. mars hill wins this one 46-27 now we go to the land of the bucks as the buckhorn bucks host the sparkman senator and as we see late in the second quarter #2 nicholas sawyer goes with the fake hand off and is down a yard short of the endzone but on the very next play sawyer decides to hand it to #28 tavion rupert who dives for the touchdown and the senators now lead the game 14-0 the bucks on their next possession try to gain some momentum but that comes to a complete stop as #30 tyshun gaiter comes from out of nowhere and sacks #5 brandon mcneal for a bucks fourth down back tot he senators who fools our own cameraman and throws all the way to the sideline to #3 cam foley and he plays a game of shake and bake and there is no catching him as he scores another senators touchdwon and that brings the lead to a commanding 21-0 lead in the final seconds of the second half the bucks try for a prayer but mcneal fumbles the ball and the bucks gain the possession before halftime and a tough game for the bucks as they had no answers to the sparkman senators sparkman takes this one 38-0 westminster christian wildcats take on randolph school in the raiders house. it was a back and forth battle tonight... let's go to the highlights. -- wildcats' jackson billings drops back... fires it off to wide receiver sam sheppard waiting in the end zone... wildcats go up 21-12.-- randolph looking for a big play... major dwyer launches it... but no! smacked away by layne baldwin.-- billings looking to capitalize... but his pass is tipped and falls into the hands of raider cater wimberly... who is then brought down by billings. and the wildcats go on to win 44 to 20. it's homecoming for the huntsville high panthers. will they get the royal treatment against the columbia eagles? let's go to the highlights.-- fourth down for the eagles... they'll punt it away... right into the hands of super back landen coleman... he's going to duck and weave for 51 yards for a touchdown... huntsville goes up 7-0.-- later in the first... hayes hedden looks... finds tight end jackson west... glides in for td... panthers up 14-0.-- eagles try to get something going... junior kieran craig with the leg grapple... takes down the receiver. huntsville holds it down winning 63-0.