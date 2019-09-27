News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
North Jackson cheerleaders join WAAY
Cheering their hearts out before kickoff
Posted: Sep 27, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
80°
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
76°
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79°
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
79°
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Scottsboro
81°
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Some people in North Alabama using fake urine to cheat on drug tests
Morgan County sheriff: Woman on the run, 7 arrested after drug house bust
Madison man indicted in fentanyl-related death
Police: Help identify man wanted for questioning after fires at Michaels, Walmart in Huntsville
Suspect arrested at Huntsville home for attempted murder, robbery charges
Police charge suspect for fires at Michaels, Walmart in Huntsville
“He was all about that baby and she was all about him,” Grandfather dies after saving 3-year-old granddaughter from house explosion
A five-year-old barely escaped as a coyote chased her in her front yard
Huntsville High has special homecoming parade Grand Marshal
Man hit by machine at Mazda-Toyota plant in Huntsville
Community Events