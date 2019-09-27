Clear

Scottsboro team helpers prepare for the game

Wildcats host North Jackson

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

let's go back to scottsboro where sports director lynden blake is at our game of the week. it's the scottsboro wildcats against the north jackson chiefs. now, lynden you've met some helpers who keep the wildcats in check!! connall moore luke latham matt croft wynn barkley grounds crew helpers and. ball boys
