Speech to Text for New houses to be built at old high school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight... the huntsville city council approved plans to build at least 45 new homes in north huntsville -- just behind where the former j.o. johnson high school sits. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. it's an area the mayor's office says hasn't had a residential development in 10 years! waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the old high school with what the latest plans are. the hallways of johnson high school have been empty for years. the city's redevelopment project for this property is already under way. phase 1 is a 5.2 million dollar complex with a gym, volleyball courts and rockwalls. now the city council is moving forward with phase 2... which means new homes are on the way. jeremiah key - went to j.o. johnson high school "the way the tradition type of stuff was going on, i wanted to do that. but they kind of messed that up for me to have my kids go to johnson... i guess i have to send them to jemison" jeremiah key is a graduate of j.o. johnson high school. in fact, he lives a mile away from the old campus. key was upset when he heard johnson high school was closing in 2016. but the city of huntsville has a redevelopment plan for the property... take sot: jeremiah key - went to j.o. johnson high school "these houses are really important when it comes to the growth, sometimes it be like just a lot of people just bunched up on thursday night, the huntsville city council approved phase 2.... where 45 to 61 new single family homes will be built on 15 acres of land. the homes will be just behind the new johnson legacy complex, a recreational facility that started being built in march. phase 2 also includes expanding cecil fain drive. take sot: tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "last night johnson high will have residential for one of the first times in north huntsville in the past 10 years" mayor battle says the future of north huntsville is bright with companies like facebook bringing in multi million data center to the area. key has his doubts though when it comes to this development project. take sot: jeremiah key - went to j.o. johnson high school "you can put the houses there... but do that mean they are going to stop getting broken into?" and he hopes more investments like this are made in north huntsville. take sot: jeremiah key - went to j.o. johnson high school "we make this step, how long before we get another step though?" the deadline for having these houses up is tight! the plans say at least 5 houses must be for sale by this time next year. reporting live in huntsville - sd -- waay31