Speech to Text for Police charge suspect for fires at Michaels, Walmart in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight with breaking news... the search is over for an arson suspect! about an hour ago ... huntsville police arrested the man they believe started two fires in local craft stores! the first fire happened thursday morning, in the arts and crafts section of the sparkman drive walmart. hours later ... someone set a fire inside the michael's craft store on airport road. thank you for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's ashley carter was there as one of those stores reopened this morning.... <pkg tom lamar, lives nearby: "i'm hoping our police our police get lucky." tom lamar told me he was instantly rattled when he heard someone set a fire inside a michael's store and walmart. thursday tom lamar, lives nearby: "it alarms you that we have somebody like that running loose." i stopped by the michael's on airport road as customers showed up friday. one customer i spoke with told me the store still smelled like smoke. i wasn't allowed to take my news camera inside, but i did snap some pictures with my cell phone. while i didn't smell remnants of the fire, i did see them. there were black skid marks across the floor and caution tape was blocking off many of the aisles as the employees continued to work to clean up. an employee told me some of the merchandise was damaged and they spent the morning mopping up water. they said a professional cleaning crew was scheduled to come by sometime friday. at the walmart on sparkman drive, employees closed off every entrance thursday and fanned out the store. the sprinklers left standing water covering 12-thousand feet ! the store re-opened friday. lamar says he's glad nobody was hurt...but he knows the fires are still going to affect both stores tom lamar, lives nearby: "you can imagine the cost of expense to these stores that when a sprinkler system goes off and everything in there is soaked, and they're going to have to replace that." > police tell me monkowski is being charged with two counts of arson in the first degree. we are working to find out his bond amount at this time and his motive for the fires repoeting.live in huntsville ashley c waay