Using Fake Urine To Cheat Drug Tests

tonight waay 31's i-team investigates how some people in the tennessee valley are cheating on employer drug tests. they're using synthetic urine from a variety of manufacturers marketed under a long list of names. here in the tennessee valley, though, we ran across one specific product at one convenience store after another. that makes it too convenient for some people to pass off the fake urine as their own. waay 31's greg privett explains the questionable products and their potential problems. <<nats > some people who like to get high, are buying a product that hits a new low. <12-38-28 > "it's at a lot of convenience stores. it's called u-pass." "yeah i've seen those before." "what do you think about that?" "well, being someone who's never tried drugs, i think it's a pretty bad thing." sara daffin takes her business to dodge's store. dodge's does not sell any brand of synthetic urine. but, across the tennessee valley, one convenience store after another has u- pass sitting next to cash registers. 12-39-09 "and cheating, you'll always be found out. something always happens." that cheating daffin mentioned is happening on employee drug tests. <jason 13-30-25 > "it's standard policy for us to drug test all of our employees." jason padgett owns rockstar personnel. <jason 13-29-46 > "drug tests are important. employees who use drugs are about a third less productive than employees who don't." "so it's important to make sure production is at a high." and getting high hurts more than a business's bottom line. padgett told me drug users pose a risk to everybody. <jason 13-31-34 > "the employee will wind up getting hurt on the job or hurt somebody else." <standup > "inside the box, there's more that the fake urine. there are also hand warmers to heat the liquid. even a temperature strip to make sure it heats up to an acceptable body temperature." <13-31-18 > "there are ways to cheat the system. but, normally, it will backfire." eighteen states have outlawed selling or using synthetic urine to falsify drug tests. alabama is not among those states. the drug enforcement administration estimates people switch or tamper with at least ten percent of all drug test samples. clinical laboratories that test for drugs are paying real attention to the fake urine. summit diagnostics warns the most common way to cheat is now with fake or synthetic urine. summit says labs have traditionally been unable to detect it . and products like u-pass are part of a new billion dollar industry. to fight back, summit just announced a new validity screen to prove specimens are real. <13-31-38 > "at the end of the day, it's not a good thing for anybody to be using drugs while they're on the job." <sara 12-38-45 > "a lot of people say these things aren't that bad or they don't do anything. but, any little slip of the hand you can make a mistake." sara daffin says it's a serious mistake to try to beat drug tests in the first place. <sara 12-39-14 > "and the truth always comes to the light. so, it's always better to tell the truth from the beginning." greg privett, waay 31 news.> state representative arnold mooney proposed a bill making it illegal to use synthetic urine to beat a drug test. that bill failed to make it out of the latest legislative session. but, mooney said he'll continue pushing for the ban. you may be surprised to hear some big box retailers sell fake urine in their lawn and garden departments. but, they're intended to repel wildlife from yards. and they don't come with hand warmers and temperature strips so