Speech to Text for More Police Officers Coming To The City

to circulate the air that's inside the car. you're taking a live look over huntsville from the waay 31 ridgeline construction camera network... a city that's on track to become the largest in the state. and as the city grows, so does the police force. the new city budget calls for eight new police officers. waay 31's ashley carter found out, it's all part of mayor tommy battle's growth plan. city officials tell me because of the growth in huntsville.... the officers are needed in order to keep huntsville a successful city "as we grow we've got to grow our infrastructure and part of that is public safety." mayor tommy battle says public safety is an important aspect of keeping huntsville a great city. january census data shows huntsville has surpassed mobile, and is now the third largest city in the state. and if that growth continues, huntsville is on track to become the largest city in the next decade ...surpassing birmingham right now.... birmingham's police force is more than twice the size of huntsville's. city councilman will culver told me crime is comparatively lower in huntsville than in bigger cities like birmingham.... but adding 8 new officers is a way for them to stay on top of that. the mayor agrees tommy battle mayor of hsv: "people are very excited about let's be the biggest, my idea is let's be the best as we add public safety that helps us to be the best.