Alabama 1 Of 4 States Without Vaping Illness Cases

tonight -- lawmakers are considering a vaping ban in alabama. it comes as state health officials investigate more than a dozen cases of mysterious lung illnesses. thank you for joining us... i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. right now -- alabama is one of 4 states in the u-s without any confirmed cases of this illness. the others are alaska, new hampshire, and rhode island. nationwide -- there are 805 cases that led to 12 deaths, waay 31's shosh bedrosian spoke with state health officials to find out why alabama hasn't reported any cases... according to a centers for disease control and prevention report out this week, alabama is one of only four states that has not reported any lung injury cases from vaping. the alabama department of public health tells me right now ... the state is investigating 16-cases that could be linked to vaping, but they aren't confirmed. they're still going over patients' medical records before they submit anything to the c-d-c. they're also researching the issue, so state-wide policies on vaping can be created. karen landers, alabama dept of pub health "gathering this information to provide this information to our prevention bureau, tobacco bureau, so that they can formulate policies related to this and have further discussion with that division as it does relate to the problem of vaping" today we learned at least one alabama lawmaker is considering drafting a flat- out ban. donnie blair has been vaping for 5.5 years. he also owns green worx c- b-d and vape in south huntsville. blair tells me as the number of vaping-related deaths rise in the u-s .... 12 so far .... his business has suffered. he fears a vaping ban would be drastic ... and says there's mis- information about the dangers. donnie blair "i feel it's a rush to judgement because the part you see out today is not nicotine deaths, it is illegal thc cartridges..it's kinda just putting a cloud over nicotine" the c-d-c seems to back his claim.... saying products containing marijuana are contributing to the mysterious lung injury outbreak. until alabama health officials learn everything they can about the 16-potential patients here ... they won't submit anything to the c-d-c. reporting in huntsville, sb--waay 31 news. the c-d-c says if you started vaping to quit smoking, you should not return to traditional cigarettes. but you should consider quitting vaping ... especially if your products contain t-h-c. lawmakers have already targeted the vaping industry in alabama. a new law went into effect just last month that limits teen access to the products. you now have to be 19 to purchase vaping items. vape shops can't open within a thousand feet of schools, daycares or parks. and the products are now under the regulation of the alcohol beverage