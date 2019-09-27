Speech to Text for Drought's Impact on Your Allergies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in huntsville "i usually think of allergies as a spring time thing around here with pollen, so kind of surprised to hear about that," hunter blackwell told me he's out enjoying the extra summer time fun with his kids... but knows now, this weather could be a struggle for some others. hunter blackwell, lives in huntsville "i've enjoyed the warm weather, playing outside with the kids but i haven't thought about people who are suffering with allergies during this season," a huntsville ear nose and throat doctor told me when it's constantly hot like this.. it creates the perfect growing conditions for things like ragweed. he told me in order for this die down... it has to be at least 32 degrees outside! blackwell told me he knows people still go outside despite their allergies...but hopes people are mindful. hunter blackwell, lives in huntsville "it's easy to just think about your own personal situation, but also thinking about those who