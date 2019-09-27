Speech to Text for Grand opening held for outdoor climbing wall at Huntsville's MidCity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

detour signs posted. new information on the mid-city development in huntsville! another business is expanding in the area today! high point climbing held the official ribbon-cutting for the outdoor portion of its facility. waay 31's steven dilsizian was there for the big moment... he joins us now live! steven? this right here is the outdoor climbing tower for high point climbing the indoor rock wall opened in the end of april, and now this outdoor section is part of whats called the adrenaline zone! im going to give this part of the rock wall a go! its the lastest business development in midcity... an area mayor tommy battle tells me is really starting to take shape. its what midcity is going to do... eat work play... eventually apartments and resteraunts will be here, entertaining venues and then physicial activity venues like this rock climbing wall! this wall is just next top golf and the dave and busters. mayor battle says whats next is apartments and living spaces