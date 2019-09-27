Speech to Text for Huntsville cemetery gets cleaned up thanks to volunteer help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two people who live in huntsville took it upon themselves to clean up a centuries old cemetery. you're looking at photos of what the cemetery on siniard drive looked like just this morning... before two women cut down branches.. and cleared the walkway. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the homeowner who lives next door to the cemetery about the issues it was causing her. some of the graves here date all the way back to the 1800s... and now that it's cleared, you can see some headstones are missing. the city of huntsville told us they're surveying around 634 cemeteries in madison county alone... and they believe even more aren't