Speech to Text for Limestone County farmers feeling the impact of the drought

-- there's no significant rain in sight! the hot, dry weather has left much of north alabama in a drought - and that is impacting crops. waay 31's shosh bedrosian shows us what it's doing to one man's farm in limestone county. here on this farm, you can actually start to see some of this crop start to yellow. the farmer i spoke with told me his soybeans now have fewer seeds in them because of the drought. he also worries the equipment could start a fire on his land. stan usery, farmer in limestone county "it's affected our late double crop soy beans. they were right at the point where they started to make beans and in the fruiting stage and it's gonna significantly affect the yield of those beans" stan usery farms different types of produce in limestone county. he tells me this drought is impacting the amount of soybeans he will be producing for the season. stan usery, farmer in limestone county "it hurts the bottom line. that's income we won't have coming in that we were hoping to have" usery says the soybeans are directly impacted by the drought, because they're watered naturally from the rain. he tells me these soybeans did well last year with moderate to high rain fall. but as he prepares to harvest in mid-october ... the drought may force him to harvest earlier. but that's not the only threat the drought brings. usery tells me his crops are dusty. and with all that dust getting in the machinery, he worries it could spark something. stan usery, farmer in limestone county "that's always something i take into account for. the harvesters and stuff we use, the amount of dust and dry material going through them...all it takes is a small spark to set off a fire" but, usery tells me he's been here before. and he's optimistic. stan usery, farmer in limestone county "it'll end at some point and we'll either be talking about floods then. we usually go to one extreme to another" reporting in limestone county, sb---waay 31 news. the drought is also impacting pastures. the grass is so dry, the animals are having to eat hay.