18 wheeler flipped

Posted: Sep 27, 2019
Casey Albritton

blocked the right eastbound lane ... it'll stay closed until they can remove 50-thousand pounds of plastic pellets. take a look...they're using this hose to do it. right now this reader shows pounds of plastic have been removed... and crews say it could take several more hours to finish. the driver, mark gibson, told us his tires popped, and he started sliding against the guardrails. then he went over the edge. that tore up the guardrail... and left pieces of the 18-wheeler
