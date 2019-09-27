Speech to Text for Weather Balloon Launch

students got a chance to get outside and have some fun learning about the weather by launching a weather balloon. sixth grade students at moores mill intermediate school got to see a weather balloon take off with the help of the university of alabama in huntsville students told us they enjoyed being able to learn outside of the classroom. "you know, generally reading from a notebook all day gets boring so it's nice to do some hands on stuff. and yes, i think that weather is a bit more pleasing to learn about now." once launched -- it takes the weather balloon about 45 minutes to an hour to come back down. there's no telling where it will land. it could even make it across state lines to mississippi, tennessee or georgia.