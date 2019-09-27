Speech to Text for I-24 Closings

if you're heading up to nashville this weekend -- listen up! we have a traffic alert we think you need to know about.. the tennessee department of transportation will close interstate 24 on the downtown loop from i-40 at the silliman evans bridge to i-65. the will work to repair bridges at the woodland street, main street and silliman evans bridges. the closure goes into effect today at 9 p-m until monday at 5 a-m. there will be detour signs posted.