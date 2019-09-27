Speech to Text for Huntsville High School Parade

strike up the band, get your pom-poms ready, homecoming is today for huntsville high and whats a game without a parade! just take a look at this! its the school's third year brining back the home town parade.. the floats displayed space themes... star wars themes.. all the feeder schools participated! and huntsville high's oldest alum -- elizabeth whiten -- was the person of the hour. she was the grand marshall of the parade. speaking of football -- this weeks game of the week is scottsboro high school versus rival school north jackson! kick off is at 7 tonight at trammell stadium. it's the wildcats and the chiefs. waay 31's sports director lynden blake will be live there on waay 31 news at 4, 5 and 6! then on waay 31 news at 10 lynden and the waay 31 sprts crew will bring you the best high lights from games all across north alabama.