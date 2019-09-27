Speech to Text for Search For Walmart Suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. this morning huntsville police are looking for a man who may have started fires at two local stores. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we know right now about the investigation. casey? pat...marie... what's interesting about this case, is that both fires started in the craft sections of a walmart and michael's... and now police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect. take a look at this picture huntsville police posted on facebook... this is the man they are wanting to question about the two fires. police say the first fire started at the walmart on sparkman drive around 10 a-m yesterday... employees had to evacuate the entire store... and let customers know they would be closed for the rest of thursday and possibly on friday. walmart employees are telling customers to send their prescriptions to other locations. the second fire happened yesterday at the michael's on airport road around four p- m. police say they are still investigating... and if you have any information, contact huntsville police. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.