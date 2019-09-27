Speech to Text for Shooting Into Apartment

this morning we're learning new information about two separate incidents at a huntsville apartment complex during the same time. police were called to apartments on mason court around 11 last night. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the huntsville police headquarters. rodneya, what can you tell us about the victims? pat...marie...in the last 20 minutes a spokesman for huntsville police told us no one was hurt in the shooting and while investigating that scene they were made aware of a second scene where they found blood. they tell us they were not able to find a victim connected to the blood. here's everything we know... huntsville police tell us they received a call at 10 - 59 about a shooting in the area of 130 mason court. when they arrived to the apartment complex they found one gunshot through the front window of a unit at the complex. as they were investigating that scene...they were called about a domestic disturbance just west of the apartment unit. they then went and began interviewing the people involved in the incident. there are no victims at this time. we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more about both of these incidents. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31