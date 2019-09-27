Clear

Voting Machine Vulnerability

Thousands of skilled hackers invited to test voting machine security for the 3rd straight year.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 7:56 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

Speech to Text for Voting Machine Vulnerability

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning. for the third straight year, elite hackers have released a report detailing vulnerabilities in voting machines used across the country. the report describes discoveries made at this year's def con voting village. it invites thousands of highly-skilled hackers to see what kind of holes they can find in voting equipment, in order to evaluate their security. organizers of this year's voting village say every single one of over 100 machines examined were vulnerable to some kind of attack.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events