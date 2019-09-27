Speech to Text for Voting Machine Vulnerability

new this morning. for the third straight year, elite hackers have released a report detailing vulnerabilities in voting machines used across the country. the report describes discoveries made at this year's def con voting village. it invites thousands of highly-skilled hackers to see what kind of holes they can find in voting equipment, in order to evaluate their security. organizers of this year's voting village say every single one of over 100 machines examined were vulnerable to some kind of attack.