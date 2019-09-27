Speech to Text for City Council Approves Veto

have started it. mayor tommy battle and huntsville city council members will not be getting a pay raise next year... this comes after the council made the decision last night... waay 31's casey albritton is live with how the city council members voted. casey? council members voted three to two in favor of the pay raise last night... but in order for council members to override the mayor's veto of the pay raise, a four to one vote was needed. two weeks ago, the pay raise passed with a vote of four to one... but mayor tommy battle vetoed it. take a look at your screen... these were the salary increases being debated. mayor tommy battle's salary could have increased from $136 thousand to 176 thousand dollars... the council president's would have gone from 39 thousand to 49 thousand dollars and council members salary's could have increased from 33 thousand to 44 thousand dollars each. at the meeting, council members jennie robinson and bill kling voted to uphold the veto. bill kling told me earlier this week that a smaller pay raise would be more reasonable. i love working for the city, i work hard in my respective district, and again, let's get some teamwork. let's get all six elected officials to compromise and work out something that everyone is in agreement on. council members francis akridge, will culver, and devyn keith voted to override the veto... councilwoman akridge told us after the meeting that everybody needs to quote "rethink the future of what they expect from their city council person." live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31