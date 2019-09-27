Speech to Text for Attempted Murder Arrest

a man is behind bars on multiple charges including attempted murder and robbery. huntsville police and swat went to a home on brook hollow circle at club view drive and tried to arrest the man but he almost got away. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at huntsville police headquarters with what we know so far. pat...marie...information is very limited this morning...here's what we know right now... a sergeant with the violent crimes unit told us the man was wanted for attempted murder and two robbery warrants. when they arrived to the home on brook hollow circle -- he tried to get away by slipping out of the back door. the man didn't get far and found right up the road by an officer that was patrolling the area as part of the arrest operation. the officer kept an eye on him and called other officers to arrest him. this morning we are still waiting to learn the man's name and if he has been given bond. as soon as we learn those details we'll bring them to you. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay