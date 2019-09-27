Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. huntsville police are investigating a shooting and a domestic disturbance at mason court apartments around 11 last night. they say the two incidents are not related. they also tell us they found blood at the second scene but did not find a victim connected to the blood. no one was hurt in the shooting. casey... huntsville city council voted to uphold the mayor's veto of a pay raise. that included a pay raise for city council members and the mayor starting november 2020. the vote was 3 to 2 but a 4 to 1 vote was needed to overturn the veto. the man shot by a deputy in the jackson county courthouse is out of the hospital this morning. the jackson county sheriff's office says fred swearengin was released on wednesday. they say he had to undergo a second surgery on his hand. according to the sheriffs office -- swearengin showed his gun at the courthouse and after an exchange of words - pulled his gun on a deputy. that's when he was shot. swearengin has not been charged yet.