JP2 has major fan support

The school has taken home fan votes for Huntsville area player of the week every week!

marshall of the parade! ok so get this. each week fans vote on their player of the week for the huntsville region on al.com... and every... single... week. thats five weeks, the players have been from j-p-2!! the team is 3-2 so far this season.. but the falcons are full of play makers.. week one qb seth brown took the crown, week two sean zerkle... week three joe skar-u-pa and the past two weeks zerkle has been the top player in the huntsville area... against north jackson.. he had three touch downs, three interceptions.. so falcon faithful... you are doing great!!!! zerkle had more than 5,000 votes!! =5,333 of 8,656 votes to be exact. ad-lib sports cross
