Speech to Text for Suicide prevention awareness

new at 10 -- the dekalb county sheriff's office says it responded to five suicides in the past week. three of them were within the last 24 hours. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live in huntsville. will -- what are some important warning signs that people need to be aware of? as far as the numbers, according to the alabama center for health statistics, alabama has consistently had higher rates of suicide compared to the national average since 1990. in fact, it is the 11th leading cause of death in our state. the crisis center of north alabama says one of the biggest myths surrounding suicide is that it's bad to talk about it. volunteer coordinator heather kilgore tells me that in fact it's almost the opposite. she says asking someone who you suspect may be suicidal is one of the best things you can do. cause once someone asks them that question, they have a sense of connectedness with that person that asked and said, 'i'm so glad you asked me because i've been very burdened. i'm glad i can talk about this. if you or someone you know needs crisis services, there are both local and national hotlines you can call and some you can text. can call and some you can text. and in fact, the federal communications commission is in the process of making "988" the new three-digit suicide hotline. it presented the idea to congress earlier this month and they will be seeking public comment in the next few months. reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.