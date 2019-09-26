Speech to Text for Decatur Heritage stays perfect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thursday night football out in decatur... the eagles are perfect through five, will they stay the course against shoals christian? -decatur heritage students cheering on the football team, and we spotted a eagles basketball state champ giancarlo valdez in the stands! -with just seconds left in the first quarter, quarterback hank davis throws it to baker wilson and look at him dodging those flame defenders and he decides to cross the field and takes it into the end zone, the eagles up 24-0 heading into the second quarter. -shoals christian with the ball, quarterback jaylen akin runs out of the pocket looks for a receiver and throws it but it's intercepted by decatur hertiage's nash rippen. -so eagles with the ball, brayden kyle in at q-b now, and he keeps it and takes it into the end zone, decatur heritage makes their lead bigger 38-0. and the eagles put out the