Speech to Text for City council upholds mayor's pay raise veto

we begin tonight with breaking news. with the last 15 minutes the huntsville city council upheld the mayor's veto of a pay raise for all council members! just two weeks ago the council approved the pay raise but mayor tommy battle vetoed it. thank you for joining us tonight im najahe sherman and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside city hall now with what happens next. the city council voted to in favor of a pay raise that would go into effect in november 2020. jennie robinson was the only "no." take a look at your screen, these were the proposed pay raises for all city council members, city council president devyn keith, and mayor tommy battle. mayor tommy battle has vetoed a pay raise for himself multiple times now in the last city council meeting, the pay raise passed with a 4 to 1 vote. but mayor tommy battle vetoed it. tonight the city council members voted again upholding the mayors veto. the pay raise would have gone into effect in november of 2020. district 2 councilwoman francis akridge was for the pay raise, saying this is a full time job. "where i stand is it's time for everybody to rethink the future of what they of what they expect from their city council person. and to continue to this narrative that it's quote a "part time job" you really have to stop and think why would somebody say that?" the city council is now about to vote on the 2020 fiscal budget. i am going back inside to see what they decide