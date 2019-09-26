Speech to Text for 09/26/19 Late Weather

look at the forecast. the heat continues and there's no true end in sight. rain chances are nearly absent from the 7 days forecast, aside from the isolated shower and storm chance on thursday. a cold front is approaching north alabama, but it won't cool us down and it will almost collapse entirely before it reaches the tennessee alabama line. combining the heat with the ever worsening drought conditions means increasing fire danger in the area. the alabama forestry commission has upgraded the fire danger advisory to a fire alert. this means outdoor burning is restricted and burn permits are only issued on an individual basis. anyone burning a field or woodland without a permit will be subject to prosecution. in the last week alone, wildland firefighters have responded to nearly 200 wildfires across the state. the fire alert will remain in effect until conditions have improved enough to adequately reduce the likelihood of wildfires. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the show. alabama's construction workforce is dwindling as