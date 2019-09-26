Speech to Text for Whitten shares high school memories with WAAY31

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the floats are lined and ready to go. what makes this year's homecoming parade different is the grand marshall. ms. elisabeth whitten is the oldest living local graduate. she graduated in 1943.. she's so proud to be a panther.. and has many high school memories from more than 76 years ago!! i was in the band, i was a majorette, one of 8 i think i was 8 .. we had a lot of people in the band.. 100 and 100 on the team and the rest was high school the parade is something the community wanted to get back. its the third year since it came back. parents want their chidlren to have a true high school experience.