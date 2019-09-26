Speech to Text for People concerned with safety at Big Spring Park after man found dead in the water

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in prison. today, some people in huntsville said a small fence around big spring park could be a good idea to keep everyone safe. early this morning, a passer-by found a man dead in the water at the park in downtown. emergency workers also found a wheelchair in the water. the coroner told us liquor was also found nearby. waay 31's shosh bedrosian is live at big spring park after bringing these people's concerns to the city. ........a amall fence around this spring might be a good idea trudy, lives in madison county "some people get distracted with their phones so i honestly think it would be smart o put up a fence but not too high or not too low either" beth soto, lives in madison county "i was surprised when i head about it. it's not something we would have thought about very much before hearing about it" beth soto and her friend trudy enjoy playing at big spring park. they both told me a fence could make the park a safer place. i called mayor tommy battle's office to find out what he thinks about the idea. his spokesperson referred me to huntsville police. officers could only talk about the investigation. so i called city council members to find out what they think. will culver told me it's not the city's responsibility to add anymore precautions to big spring park. will culver, huntsville city council member for district 5 "we need to be more responsible personally. and we cannot expect the city of huntsville to be able to implement policies and procedures that are going to protect people in the some cases from themselves" but that's not enough for 12- year-old emma. emma soto, lives in madison county "if you have rules about not leaving children alone at all of if someone's in a wheel chair or something you might have someone with them to make sure they if they do fall....they'll be okay" huntsville police have not identified the man who died and said the investigation is ongoing. we do know the victim was homeless. reporting live in huntsville----sb waay 31 news.