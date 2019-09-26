Speech to Text for Low Pay For Jail Staff

locked-in to low pay while keeping accused criminals locked behind bars. when it comes to their paychecks, detention officers in local jails are getting less money than their law enforcement counterparts. it's a problem in north alabama and nationwide. waay 31's greg privett investigates the lack of financial security for local corrections officers. early in his law enforcement career, donny shaw earned some of his pay as a reserve deputy working in the madison county jail. "i saw a little bit of the stress that they have to deal with." before criminals go to state and federal prisons . they typically go to county jails first. detention officers can spend 12 hours a day or longer . with accused killers, crooks and drug dealers. "so, you're constantly having to be on guard when you're working in the jail. and it can be very stressful." wrapping up his career with the madison county sheriff's office, shaw is president of the huntsville madison county fraternal order of police. shaw is vocal about what he calls an urgent need to pay jail corrections officers more money. "we would just call as the fop for government agencies to recognize this and give them pay adjustments." "it's not only madison county but it's our surrounding counties and across the state." <<criminal investigator/jail pio brent patterson > "our men and women deal with the worst of the worst." brent patterson is public information officer for the madison county jail. he says detention officers' pay is too low. <covered > "on the lower-end of thirty-thousand, on the lower-end of thirty- thousand dollars." right now, there are about 170 detention officers in madison county overseeing up to 11-hundred inmates. patterson points to the problem of relatively low pay in local lockups leading to low morale and high turnover. "it brings on a hardship. when you've got people moving on to better employment, better wages, it puts a strain on the employees who are here now." <standup > "across the tennessee valley, it's the same problem. here in morgan county, sheriff ron puckett is highlighting the disparity in pay. deputies start out at nearly $16 an hour. but for officers working in the jail . it's under $12." "and they are -- they feel like they're worth anybody else with that kind of salary at other agencies. we want competitive wages." the most recent alabama wage and salary survey shows deputies throughout the state . starting out anywhere from 12 to 16 dollars an hour. but for corrections officers it's 10 to 13 dollars. and it's not just entry-level jailers feeling the financial pinch. the bureau of labor statistics says alabama's average pay last year for detention officers was less than 37- thousand dollars a year . the national average is nearly 50-thousand . "there's got to be something out there that can be done to increase our wages here in our jail facility." brent patterson insists detention officers deserve more. "you want to be paid for what you're worth. and our men and women are worth a lot here. and we appreciate what they do. and with the time and training you put into them, we want to hold onto them." donny "there's people out there, that their calling is to be detention officers." donny shaw think local governments should help answer that call with better pay. he says community support would make a big difference. donny "express that they would like for the detention officers/ corrections officers to receive a pay adjustment that's comparable to their law enforcement counterparts." greg privett waay 31 news.>