Speech to Text for Deputies Equipped With Body Cams After Shooting

illegal to carry weapons into alabama courthouses. we've also learned all jackson county deputies have been armed with body cameras since that shooting. waay 31's alex torres-perez reports. ll: you'll start to notice these body cams clipped on to deputies uniforms. right now, every single deputy in jackson county has one, and the sheriff's office says it will help them in future calls. "it's unfortunate these days. it can happen in any town, large or small." audrey martin just moved to north alabama. she says she was shocked when she heard about a shooting last week, in the jackson county courthouse. "you just always have to be careful." deputies inside the courthouse did not have body cameras during the shooting. but the sheriff's office says it was all caught on courthouse security cameras. the body cams will help hold everyone accountable when deputies are out in the field. "it helps people to remember that they are being recorded, and they have a tendency to act a little more appropriate." the cameras will also allow deputies to go back and review evidence during a call. martin believes the cameras will hold the deputies to a higher standard. "having that extra visual is very helpful." and she says it makes her feel better knowing deputies have those cameras on. "i do feel safe. it's a very good community." reporting in scottsboro atp waay 31 news. the body cameras were funded by a state grant.... which also helped pay for some tasers. the plan was in the works before the courthouse shooting happened.