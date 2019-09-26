Speech to Text for Authorities Investigating House Fire

online. firefighters in the shoals spent the day putting out a house fire that flared up after it destroyed a lot of property. the fire broke out late last night on sycamore drive in colbert county. that's just outside of muscle shoals. the nitrate city volunteer fire chief told us flames shot 40- feet in the air! waay31's breken terry shows us where officials believe the fire started. look live: you can't see the home well from this angle because of all the trees but firefighters told me they think the fire started in a shed near this home and spread--damagin g this side of the house and the roof, plus the next door neighbor's house. the house is destroyed ... only some burned-out beams still stand. aside from damaging the house next door, the flames also spread to a car. we know two cats survived the fire but a kitten did not. firefighters say a woman was home when the fire started. they say she passed out at the scene and was taken to the hospital. we spoke with her this afternoon. she didn't want to go on camera, but she broke down in tears about her kitten that didn't make it. fire officials told me they believe the fire is suspicious and someone could have started it. look live tag: officials did not give details on what leads them to believe the fire could have been intentionally set. the state fire marshal's office is investigating. the house next door - which is for sale - only has minor damage.