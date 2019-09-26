Speech to Text for Worlds of Work expo exposes Shoals students to different career paths

history. new details! 24-hundred students are taking over northwest shoals community college for the world of work event. waay31s breken terry shows us what students are learning... look live: students are getting hands on experience in multiple job fields, asking questions to those in the work industry and figuring out a plan for their future. massey- it was interesting to see and learn how much they make and what they do. 8th grader andrew massey said he's always been interested in farming but after going through the world of work event he's now curious about other industries. massey- i also liked the welding and electricians and stuff like that. there are 60 companies on the northwest shoals community college campus for the world of work event. those industries are manufacturing, public safety, healthcare, construction, and more. mcculloch- we want to make sure they understand some of the options that are available to them and also the career path for that so what training and education needs to go along with that career. stephanie mcculloch the director of north alabama works said this is a fun event for students to get hands on experience for jobs they might want in the future. mcculloch- we want to make sure we are informing them before they get to the 9th grade where they make their four year plans. and this is an opportunity to build alabama's future work force in skilled trade jobs. mcculloch- we want to make sure that as toyota mazda starts to open and as these other companies come on board and all these expansions take place that they are getting the employees they need. for andrew he said it was cool getting to see all the different industries. massey- i think it's a good learning experience. look live tag: the world of work event will continue until noon on friday. in muscle shoals bt waay31. there is also book work and curriculum that goes along with alabama works and their world of work day. high school students