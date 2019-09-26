Speech to Text for Guntersville Lumber Truck

waay 31's sierra phillips is tonight with a closer look at the damage. sierra? i'm standing right where the truck hit the curb. i want to step out of your way so you can see the burn marks that are still here in the grass and i'll move my camera so you can see where the tire flew into the flower bed sparking another fire. i talked with the guntersville fire marshal who saw it all happen. pettry- "when i looked out the door you could see the fire on the flower bed, the fire on the side of the road." nat pop it was a fire guntersville firefighters didn't even have to turn on their sirens for. pettry- "we had a water hose right there close and we actually extinguished the fire with a water hose." but fire marshal buddy pettry says monday's fire right outside the fire station could have been much worse. pettry- "something as simple as hot parts from a vehicle can start a fire." ....and he says it should serve as a great example of why you need to be thinking about the drought during everyday activities. the alabama forestry commission has placed the entire state under a fire alert. that means they'll only issue burn permits on a case by case basis. pettry says although not mandated by law, the guntersville fire department is asking everyone to take the warning a step farther. pettry - "we're asking the public to not even burn recreationally right now, just keep the ignition sources to a minimum." here in guntersville the city has been keeping an eye on the conditions. they actually stopped giving out burn permits a week before the state fire alert, here in guntersville the city has been keeping an eye on the conditions. they actually stopped giving out burn permits a week before the state fire alert, because of how dry it is here. if you are caught in guntersville you can face a $500 fine and up to a year in jail. reporting live in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay31