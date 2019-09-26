Speech to Text for Some Marshall County roadwork put on hold after fire concerns during drought

happening now- some road work in marshall county is on hold until we get a good rain. this comes after a county commissioner had to follow behind a road crew during their work and put out fires himself! waay31s sierra phillips headed to albertville to see how easily everyday roadwork can turn dangerous. right now the roadwork on hold here is called road grading --- let me show you how it works. after bush-hogging piles of dried leaves, grass, and dirt will pile up on the side of the road. county crews will then slice it down with a road grader--- problem is that metal would hit rock and spark fires and that's where the district 4 county commissioner came in earlier this week. baker- "i was just following along and all the sudden there was a flame." joey baker is a hands on county commissioner-- on a normal weekday you'll find him helping road crews fix pot holes, bush- hog, clean out ditches, and, normally, road grade. earlier this week, he was doing just that, driving his truck behind a crew to make sure they're safe from cars going by....when he noticed small fires pop up as they did their job. baker- "i had to jump out of truck and put it out." baker spent some time as a volunteer firefighter with asbury fire so he knew what to do. baker- "i stomped it with my feet." he says because of the dry, hot weather the grass his crew deals with could develop a large brush fire if not paid attention to. baker- "all it takes is one little spark as dry as it it'll catch on fire." luckily for the crew, baker says there's plenty of other road work in marshall county to do while they wait for some rain. in marshall county, sierra phillips, waay31 news. the alabama forestry commission's fire alert will remain in affect until we get a good rain. it means to burn you need to get a permit, and they're granted on an individual basis. if you're caught burning without permission you could face up to 6 months in jail and