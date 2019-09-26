Speech to Text for Man hit by machine at Mazda-Toyota plant in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now... one man is in the hospital after being injured at the mazda toyota construction site. waay 31's ashley carter explains what happened and how badly he's hurt. i'm told that the man was injured by a machine at about 1 p-m somewhere behind me at the construction site. and that he is expected to be just fine vo first responders told me a concrete machine broke and hit the man. mazda toyota did confirm an injury on site ... we don't know if he was a contractor or a mazda toyota employee. i'm told he is at huntsville hospital now and being treated with non - life threatening injuries. mazda toyota told me, team member safety is important and they're monitoring the situation. reporting in huntsville...ashl ey carter waay 31 news