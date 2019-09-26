Speech to Text for Two suspects arrested for string of robberies in North Alabama

-- were arrested during the chase. new information. authorities made two arrests in connection to robberies in madison and limestone counties. deonte eddins and tony lamar were charged after a string of armed robberies in north alabama. eddins is being charged with robbing the dollar general in harvest - a metro pcs on south parkway - the game stop on university drive - and the family dollar on triana blvd. lamar is charged with robbing two dollar general stores and a mapco in athens. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's shosh bedrosian has more information on the arrests and other unsolved robberies in the area. law enforcement agencies in the area worked together on joint investigations that led to both of these arrests. henry derrick, lives in madison county "to do it continuously over and over again the same thing.. you know, for what? henry derrick lives in madison county and was happy to hear that huntsville police and the madison county sheriff's office arrested deonte eddins and charged him with robbing 4 local businesses. henry derrick, lives in madison county, "it's wrong to take something that's not yours. you know, do one to others as they'd do to you" the limestone county sheriff's office and athens police department also confirmed tony lamar, a huntsville man, was arrested on wednesday in connection to the robbery of two dollar general stores and a mapco in athens. law enforcement agencies are working together and looking through surveillance footage to determine if the suspects are the same. reporting live in hutnsville, sb