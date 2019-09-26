Speech to Text for Suspects lead Huntsville Police on chase

i'm marie waxel.... with pat simon. we're following breaking news this morning. huntsville police say there was a car chase that ended in shots fired by an officer and someone in the car! no one was hurt. it ended at laverne drive and euclid road waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the scene.. rodneya -- do we know yet what's happening to the officer who fired the shots? pat...marie..we know the officer fired a shot back at the passenger --- no one was hurt during the exchange. again -- an officer attempted to pull the dodge challenger over because it matched a be on the lookout description from a robbery on wednesday... the driver took off... huntsville police used spike strips to stop the car...we know one of the tires was deflated...that was on pulaski pike and poplar. that's when the shots were fired... we believe, and are pretty sure, it was one of the passengers that fired those shots first at our officer. our officer exchanged at least one gunshot back. we know three men ran from the car... two of them were caught... police are still looking for the third one this morning... they had canine dogs out searching but have since released the perimeter... they believe they have the shooter in custody and are now interviewing the suspects that are in custody reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.