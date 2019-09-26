Speech to Text for 18-Wheeler Flipped In Woodville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bond. happening now-- crews are working to clean up a mess on highway 72 ... some 17-hours after a tractor trailer overturned. the crash happened in jackson county in the east- bound lanes near county road five ... just before 6:00 last night. waay 31's casey albritton is live with how the clean-up effort is going. casey? in the last hour or so, crews blocked the right eastbound lane ... it'll stay closed until they can remove 50-thousand pounds of plastic pellets. take a look...they're using this hose to do it. right now this reader shows pounds of plastic have been removed... and crews say it could take several more hours to finish. the driver, mark gibson, told us his tires popped, and he started sliding against the guardrails. then he went over the edge. that tore up the guardrail... and left pieces of the 18-wheeler scattered all over the ground. officials say they need to remove all the plastic pellets and replace some tires before they can move the truck. one tow truck worker told me he's not surprised something like this happened along highway 72. "not only are you having to worry about trying to get the wreck scene cleaned up, but you're also having to worry about your safety because people are not paying attention and they're almost running over you." officials say the right lane going eastbound on 72 will remain blocked off until all the plastic cargo is removed... which could take several more hours. once that's done, crews will be able to move the 18- wheeler through the grassy pasture behind me. and they expect the area to be cleaned up around 3 p-m. live in jackson county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.